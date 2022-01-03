Next to Murilo Huff, Marília Mendonça’s mother, she posted a family photo and asked for respect

Mrs Ruth, mother of Marília Mendonça, asked for respect on social media and raised the curiosity of internet users

owner Ruth Moreira, mother of the eternal queen of suffering Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021), used social media to talk about a sensitive subject: his family.

In her Instagram feed, Ruth posted a family photo, recorded on her grandson’s two-year birthday, Leo. With the click, which also appeared Murilo Huff (26), she asked for respect and explained that they were assigned to take care of the child after Marília Mendonça’s death.

“I just ask for respect. This is the family that God designed to take care of Leo”, wrote in the caption of the publication.

Through the comments, internet users supported Dona Ruth: “You are amazing”, “You will be taken care of for sure. Dona Ruth, don’t mind the negative comments”, “Marília is certainly calm and proud'”, were just some of the messages.

Marília Mendonça’s mother poses next to her grandson, Leo, in her first Christmas without Marília Mendonça

Ruth Moreira shared on the last 25th, a very rare and special click with her grandson, Leo, and her husband.

In the photo, the little one appears on her husband’s lap while she gives a spontaneous smile to the family selfie: “Look how beautiful we are smiling. I wish you all smiles too“, she wrote.

Check out:





