Neymar Jr. brings together celebrities for New Year’s Eve in Mangaratiba

Neymar Jr. received famous people at his New Year’s Eve party, such as Gil do Vigor, Gabi Martins and Tierry

News Summary:

Neymar Jr. spent New Year’s Eve in Mangaratiba

Among the famous guests were Gil do Vigor and Camila Loures

The player wore an orthopedic boot

Neymar Jr. didn’t make a point of skimping on decoration and threw a party in his mansion in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro, to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. Nicknamed “Néyveillon”, the celebration featured a team of famous people, ranging from Gil do Vigor to the couple Gabi Martins and Tierry.

Even using an orthopedic boot due to an injury he suffered at the end of November, the Paris Saint-Germain player managed to have fun with his guests.

Unlike his other “forbidden” parties, it seems that in this one Neymar released the partial use of cell phones, as the first records of the New Year came many hours after the fireworks display, only on Saturday morning (1st).

And also the amount of famous people caught the attention, since on other occasions when the player organized parties some famous people fought bravely to get invited to the mansion in Mangaratiba.

“Neymar my beloved, thank you very much for the invitation, ok? You are a very humble and enlightened being. It was amazing to be with all these wonderful people. I already started the year on the right foot”, wrote Gil do Vigor in his publication.

“This is what I call starting the year off on the right foot. It was awesome!! Thank you, Neymar for the invitation!! Come 2022, with everything wonderful for us!”, published Gabi Martins.

“Thanks for the invitation, my bro. A kid with light and a huge heart. A star. May 2022 be a year full of blessings and prosperity for all of us,” said MC Livinho on Instagram.

Check out some images of Néyveillon: