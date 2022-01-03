No response from Pablo, president of Ceará rules out hiring São Paulo striker | football

With Pablo’s lack of response, Ceará is looking for other alternatives for the center forward. Alvinegro was interested in the loan of shirt 9 and received a positive response from São Paulo, only Pablo’s decision remained. The answer has not yet arrived and the president of Ceará, Robinson de Castro, confirmed to the GE this Monday that the player is out of the Ceará team’s plans.

The leader was questioned by the report this morning and responded succinctly about the negotiation by Pablo:

“Discarded,” he wrote by message.

1 of 1 Pablo São Paulo x Rentistas — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL Pablo São Paulo x Rentistas — Photo: Staff Images / CONMEBOL

Ceará showed interest in Pablo last week started negotiating with São Paulo, which is interested in lending the player to a club. Initially, the São Paulo club wanted Alvinegro to pay the center forward’s full salary.

The clubs reached an agreement, but Ceará was still waiting for a manifestation from Pablo, who has another two-year contract with São Paulo and had a season of friction with the fans because of his poor performance.

Without negotiation, Grandpa continues in search of a name in the market to act as the team’s 9th jersey this season. Ceará has already signed Richardson, Richard, Michel Macedo, Nino Paraíba and Iury Castilho. The club president’s initial forecast was that eight reinforcements would arrive by the beginning of the year. The center forward may be sought after in the South American market.