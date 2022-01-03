No Winner, Top US Lottery Prize Wins More Than R$3 Billion | World

One of the main lotteries in the United States, Powerball, has been without a winner for about three months – there was a draw this Monday (3) and no one took the prize.

It is estimated that the value has accumulated to US$ 552 million (more than R$ 3 billion).

The last winner took almost US$700 million (R$3.9 billion, at the current price) at the beginning of October.

The biggest prize of all time was drawn in 2016, when three people split US$1.58 billion (about R$8.36 billion at the current rate).

The chance of winning in Powerball is 1 in 292 million.

In Brazil, the Mega da Virada 2021 was won by two bets.

Caixa registered 333 million bets, with a total proceeds of R$ 1.51 billion. “The value is 28% more than last year, and 70.4% more than in 2018”, says a statement from the lottery.

In the case of Mega-Sena, the probability of hitting the six tens with a simple bet of R$ 4.50 is 1 in 50 million, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.