No Winner, Top US Lottery Prize Wins More Than R$3 Billion | World

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on No Winner, Top US Lottery Prize Wins More Than R$3 Billion | World 6 Views

One of the main lotteries in the United States, Powerball, has been without a winner for about three months – there was a draw this Monday (3) and no one took the prize.

It is estimated that the value has accumulated to US$ 552 million (more than R$ 3 billion).

  • Mega da Virada: what science says about chances of winning the lottery
  • In the US, a single winner alone takes the fourth-largest prize in a lottery: $730 million

The last winner took almost US$700 million (R$3.9 billion, at the current price) at the beginning of October.

The biggest prize of all time was drawn in 2016, when three people split US$1.58 billion (about R$8.36 billion at the current rate).

The chance of winning in Powerball is 1 in 292 million.

In Brazil, the Mega da Virada 2021 was won by two bets.

Caixa registered 333 million bets, with a total proceeds of R$ 1.51 billion. “The value is 28% more than last year, and 70.4% more than in 2018”, says a statement from the lottery.

Mega da Virada: two bets share a prize of R$ 378 million

Mega da Virada: two bets share a prize of R$ 378 million

In the case of Mega-Sena, the probability of hitting the six tens with a simple bet of R$ 4.50 is 1 in 50 million, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

See the most watched videos from g1

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Hospital São Francisco, in Ceilândia, is sold for R$330 million

posted on 03/01/2022 11:50 AM / updated on 03/01/2022 11:52 AM (credit: Reproduction / Social …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved