Nobru, Flakes and Lucas Hang appear on Forbes Brazil’s Under 30 list | sports

Annually, Forbes publishes a list of people under the age of 30 who have stood out in their country. The 2021 Brazilian team contains three representatives of electronic sports: Bruno “Nobru”, streamer and CEO of Fluxo, João “Flakes”, streamer and CEO of Hero Base, and Lucas Hang, founder of Havan Liberty.

The idea of ​​the list is to bring 90 names divided into 15 categories, which include sports, arts, science, fashion, technology, finance, among others. The web and esports category also had Carlinhos Maia, Rafael Chalub and Gil do Vigor sharing the pages with Nobru, Flakes and Hang.

Nobru receives the award for Craque da Galera

Nobru had a super highlight in 2021. The 20-year-old from São Paulo launched Fluxo, an organization that has Lucio “Cerol” as a partner and already operates in Free Fire – emulator and mobile – and in Call of Duty: Warzone. In its first year of life, the org won the LBFF 4, went to the Worlds in Singapore, and won three categories at the eSports Brazil Award: best battle royale player (NinexT), Revelation (Syaz) and Craque da Galera, with Nobru . The young man was also elected Personality of the Year at the Sports Awards. The nickname also created the Copa Nobru de Free Fire, which has already had six editions.

Flakes was always a national reference at Fortnite, until he also decided launch its own Hero Base organization in May. In total, Flakes owns five companies operating in 15 different sectors. The 24-year-old from Santa Catarina generates 40 direct jobs and 15 indirect ones.