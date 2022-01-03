O Cravo ea Rosa shows Malhação’s service and shakes the life of Globo; understand

THE Globe is more than satisfied with the first results of the special edition of The Carnation and the Rose in the schedule, so much so that he made a decision about the future of Fitness – Dreams on the grid.

Previously scheduled for February, according to journalist Flávio Ricco, from R7, the current season of Malhação has won a new date for its end: January 28th.

With its end defined and without the executives’ willingness for an unprecedented edition, or even a new teen rerun, Globo put on the table the possibility of a longer duration of O Cravo ea Rosa.

Since the arrival of Walcyr Carrasco’s plot in the range from 2:40 pm to 3:15 pm, the Marinho family TV has not lost its lead to Record at any time.

It was the tool found by the communication company against A Hora da Venenosa, a board commanded by Reinaldo Gottino, Fabíola Reipert and Renato Lombardi, in the General Balance Sheet SP.

Globo tried several productions in the range from 2 pm to 3 pm in the dispute with Record, from the various reformulations of Vídeo Show to the arrival of Se Joga. The two programs were discontinued due to the competitor’s success.

Audience of O Cravo ea Rosa e Malhação

The premiere of O Cravo ea Rosa took place on Monday, December 6th, with an average of 10 points. The second chapter scored 12 points, as did the third chapter.

With the programming packed by the good result of the telenovela of the time, Malhação was benefited and obtained 16, 17 and 15 points of average in the first three days of this week.

The Rio station did not set a deadline for the end of O Cravo ea Rosa. Malhação, however, had its end decreed for at least a year.

The direction of the channel did not rule out the possibility of a new production for young audiences in 2023.