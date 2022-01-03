Oldest player in the world, Japanese hits new club at 54 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Kazu Miura will turn 55 years old playing in Japan’s 4th division team

Japanese football star Kazuyoshi Miura, the oldest player in the world, will continue playing in 2022. At 54 years old, the striker with spells in Santos and Palmeiras hit with Suzuka Point Getters, from the 4th division of Japan. trained by her older brother, Yasutoshi Miura.

Nicknamed “King Kazu”, Miura will turn 55 in February, the same number as the number of goals for the Japanese national team – 55 in 89 games. Despite his age, the tireless player told the local press that he still feels “passion” when stepping on the pitch and that his new team is almost 100% in agreement with his desire to continue playing. “I want a club with a clear vision, able to gain access,” he added.

Miura had already improved his record as the oldest active football player in the world last year, playing for Yokohama FC, a club in the J-League (Japan top division). He would have proposed to continue this season, but the veteran had only played a minute and his team had finished last in the championship (without relegation), which weighed on the end of the tie.

Recognized as one of Japan’s most popular players, Miura left the country at just 15 years old to try his luck in Brazil. He started his professional career at Santos in 1986, moving to Palmeiras in the same year. In 1987, he became the first Asian to defend a team from the northeast when he was hired by the CRB, where he was champion of Alagoas. In the following season, he helped Coritiba in winning the Paraná Championship.

Kazu gained notoriety in Japanese football in the 1990s, playing in the Verdy Kawasaki shirt for nearly eight years. The striker has also played for Genoa of Italy, Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia and FC Sydney of Australia, swinging the net 222 times in 853 professional matches.

A true legend of Japan, however, he was not called up for the country’s first World Cup, in 1998, in France. In 2012, at the age of 45, he performed the feat of wearing the national team’s shirt also on the courts, when he joined the country’s futsal team.