Ômicron bypasses immunity better than Delta

The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus better bypasses the immunity of vaccinated people than the Delta variant, according to a Danish study published last week, which helps explain why Ômicron is spreading more rapidly.

Since the discovery in November of the highly mutated Ômicron variant, scientists have been racing to discover whether it causes less severe cases of the disease and why it appears to be more contagious than the once-dominant Delta variant.

A virus can be more transmissible for a variety of reasons, such as how long it remains in the air, its ability to attach itself to cells, or its evasion of the human body’s immune system.

Investigating nearly 12,000 Danish families in mid-December, the scientists found that Ômicron is between 2.7 to 3.7 times more infectious than the Delta variant among vaccinated Danes.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Copenhagen, Statistics Denmark and the Statens Serum Institut (SSI), suggests that the virus is spreading faster because it is better at evading the immunity gained through vaccines.

“Our findings confirm that the rapid spread of (variant) Ômicron can be attributed primarily to evasion of the immune system, rather than an inherent increase in basic transmissibility,” said the researchers. The study has not yet been peer reviewed.

The study also found that people vaccinated with the booster dose are less likely to transmit the virus, regardless of the strain, than unvaccinated people.

Although more transmissible, the Ômicron variant appears to induce less severe forms of the disease, SSI Technical Director Tyra Grove Krause told local media on Monday.

“Although Ômicron is still able to put pressure on our healthcare system, it appears that it is milder than the Delta variant,” she said, adding that the risk of being hospitalized with Ômicron is half that with Delta.

“It could get us out of the pandemic so that it becomes the last wave of coronaviruses,” Krause said.