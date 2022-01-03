Ômicron is not as lethal as it saves lungs, scientists say

A body of evidence obtained through scientific research has shown that the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus affects the throat of infected people more than the lungs, which would confirm the information obtained via the epidemiological scenario that the mutation is more transmissible and less lethal.

At least six works released in pre-print version in December bring conclusions like this. The research used micron-infected rodents or human airway tissues to discover more information about how the virus works within the body. They still need to go through the so-called peer review, but they draw attention for the cohesion of their results.

“In essence, (the coronavirus) appears to be more capable of infecting the upper respiratory tract – the cells in the throat. Therefore, it would multiply in cells more readily than in lung cells. This is really preliminary, but studies point in the same direction,” virologist Deenan Pillay, from University College London, told The Guardian.

Research shows that hamsters and mice infected with Ômicron had less lung damage, lost less weight and were less likely to die when compared to animals of the same species infected with other variants.

virus evolution

In another strand of work, researchers from the University of Hong Kong studied the spread of the virus in human tissue removed during surgery. From analyzing 12 lung tissue samples, the researchers found that Ômicron spread more slowly than either the Delta variant or the original version of the coronavirus.

Scientists would also evaluate the behavior of viruses in the bronchi and found that, in these cells, Ômicron spread more quickly than Delta or the original version of the coronavirus. In other words, it would be more efficient to be transmitted, without, however, becoming so dangerous.

These data, although initial, support the hypothesis that the variant would have reached the ideal point in the evolution of a virus, when it becomes more transmissible and less lethal, allowing the microorganism to have a wide range to circulate.

“It’s not a good deal for a virus to kill its host. It usually increases virus production, transmission and, over time, it adapts. In the long term, there is a tendency for the virus to become endemic and be less lethal, as happened with the coronaviruses that cause the common flu”, explained the professor at the Institute of Biology at UnB, Bergmann Ribeiro, a specialist in virus mutations to the metropolises.

However, so far, it is unanimous that many studies still need to be done before people abandon the necessary protective measures to prevent Covid-19.