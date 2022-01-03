Ômicron is not as lethal as it saves lungs, scientists say
A body of evidence obtained through scientific research has shown that the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus affects the throat of infected people more than the lungs, which would confirm the information obtained via the epidemiological scenario that the mutation is more transmissible and less lethal.
At least six works released in pre-print version in December bring conclusions like this. The research used micron-infected rodents or human airway tissues to discover more information about how the virus works within the body. They still need to go through the so-called peer review, but they draw attention for the cohesion of their results.
“In essence, (the coronavirus) appears to be more capable of infecting the upper respiratory tract – the cells in the throat. Therefore, it would multiply in cells more readily than in lung cells. This is really preliminary, but studies point in the same direction,” virologist Deenan Pillay, from University College London, told The Guardian.
Research shows that hamsters and mice infected with Ômicron had less lung damage, lost less weight and were less likely to die when compared to animals of the same species infected with other variants.
virus evolution
In another strand of work, researchers from the University of Hong Kong studied the spread of the virus in human tissue removed during surgery. From analyzing 12 lung tissue samples, the researchers found that Ômicron spread more slowly than either the Delta variant or the original version of the coronavirus.
Scientists would also evaluate the behavior of viruses in the bronchi and found that, in these cells, Ômicron spread more quickly than Delta or the original version of the coronavirus. In other words, it would be more efficient to be transmitted, without, however, becoming so dangerous.
These data, although initial, support the hypothesis that the variant would have reached the ideal point in the evolution of a virus, when it becomes more transmissible and less lethal, allowing the microorganism to have a wide range to circulate.
“It’s not a good deal for a virus to kill its host. It usually increases virus production, transmission and, over time, it adapts. In the long term, there is a tendency for the virus to become endemic and be less lethal, as happened with the coronaviruses that cause the common flu”, explained the professor at the Institute of Biology at UnB, Bergmann Ribeiro, a specialist in virus mutations to the metropolises.
However, so far, it is unanimous that many studies still need to be done before people abandon the necessary protective measures to prevent Covid-19.
First detected in South Africa, the Ômicron variant has been classified by WHO as of concernAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
This is because the change has about 50 mutations, more than the other variants identified so far.Getty Images
According to the WHO, Ômicron is more resistant to vaccines available in the world against other variants and spreads fasterPeter Dazeley/ Getty Images
Body pain, headache, fatigue, night sweats, a sore throat and elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in infected people.Uwe Krejci/ Getty Images
Regarding the virulence of Ômicron, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for examplepixabay
The emergence of the variant is also unknown for scientists. Therefore, researchers consider three theories for the development of the virusGetty Images
The first is that the variant began development in the mid-2020s, in an undertested population, and has only now accumulated enough mutations to become more transmissible.Getty Images
The second is that Ômicron emergence may be linked to untreated HIV. The third, and less likely, is that the coronavirus would have infected an animal, if it developed in it and returned to infect a humanAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
Anyway, genetic sequencing shows that Ômicron did not develop from any of the more common variants, as the new strain does not have mutations similar to Alpha, Beta, Gamma or DeltaAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
Afraid of a new wave, countries have tightened restrictions to contain the advance of the new variant
According to a WHO document, Ômicron is in circulation in 110 countries. In South Africa, it is spreading faster than the Delta variant, whose circulation in the country is low
Even in countries where the number of people vaccinated is high, such as the United Kingdom, the new mutation is rapidly gaining groundWalrus Images/ Getty Images
In Brazil, 32 cases were registered, according to a balance released at the end of December by the Ministry of HealthWalrus Images/ Getty Images
Because of the variant’s ability to spread, the WHO advises that people get vaccinated with all the necessary doses, correctly use protective masks and keep their hands cleanAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
The entity also emphasizes the importance of avoiding agglomerations and recommends that well-ventilated environments be preferredJuFagundes/ Getty Images