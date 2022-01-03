Ômicron may be the fastest-spreading virus in history – Época Negócios

+



Ômicron has generated concern around the world since its inception (Photo: Unsplash)

the variant micron SARS-CoV-2 may already be the fastest-spreading virus in history. The information was provided by the American infectious disease physician, Roby Bhattacharyya, from Massachusetts General Hospital. The new strain is dominant in several nations around the world and is leading to the explosion in the number of covid-19 cases.

“It’s incredibly fast spreading,” warned Bhattacharyya.

The doctor and researcher made a calculation between Ômicron and measles, one of the most contagious viruses. He concluded that, in a no-vaccination setting, one measles case would give rise to 15 more cases in just 12 days. A case of Ômicron would give rise to 216 cases in the same period. The estimate means that, in 35 days, Ômicron could reach 280,000 people, while measles would affect 2,700.

However, in a scenario in which the majority of the population is vaccinated or has had covid-19, the specialist estimates that a case of Ômicron gives rise to only three more cases, a number similar to that of the original virus, without mutations.

This prediction remains, even so, worrying, and can be compared to the transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 when it first appeared and began to spread, at a time when there were no vaccines and few containment measures.

“Under current conditions”, with vaccination and restrictions, “a simple exponential growth model would reveal 14 million people infected with Ômicron from a single case, compared to 760,000 infected with measles in a population with no specific defenses”, he said. the doctor.

“It is the most explosive virus and the fastest spreading in all of history”, also warned the doctor Anton Erkoreka, who is investigating past epidemics.

He compared SARS-CoV-2 to the Russian flu of 1889: both viruses took just three months to spread across the planet. Now, “the Ômicron variant has broken the propagation record,” he said.

If, on the one hand, the new strain can infect even people who have already been vaccinated, on the other hand, these vaccines prevent, in most cases, serious illness. The lower individual risk is the reason why, at the moment, the number of infections is skyrocketing, but the number of hospitalized people remains stable.

In unvaccinated people, Ômicron is only about 25% less severe than the Delta variant, the version of the virus that until recently was dominant, said infectious disease specialist Roby Bhattacharyya.

So far, six preliminary studies have suggested that Ômicron is easier to invade the upper airways, but less able to infect the lungs, which may explain its greater capacity for infection and lower lethality.

The team of researcher Michael Chan, from the University of Hong Kong, was the first to calculate in the laboratory that the new strain multiplies 70 times faster in the bronchi than the Delta variant. However, it appears to be ten times less efficient in the lungs.