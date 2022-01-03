Ômicron may be the fastest-spreading virus in history, experts say

Ômicron (Getty Images)

The omicron variant may be the fastest spreading virus known to mankind, according to Dr. Roby Bhattacharyya, an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, USA.

“It’s an incredibly fast spread. Almost a month after its detection in southern Africa, the new variant of the coronavirus was already dominant in several countries around the world”, said the doctor, according to information from El Pais.

Also on the website, Anton Erkoreka, who specializes in medical history, also supports the Massachusetts physician’s idea. “It is the most explosive and fastest-spreading virus in history,” he said. Erkoreka is director of the Basque Museum of the History of Medicine and recalls that the Black Death in the 14th century and Cholera in the 19th century took years to spread around the world.

Epidemiologist William Hanage, co-director of the Center for Diseases at Harvard University, also agrees. “Omicron is certainly the fastest spreading virus among those that we have been able to investigate at this level of detail,” he told El Pais.

The new strain is responsible for most new cases of Covid-19.

The US and several European countries reported their biggest daily increases in cases of infections since the onset of the pandemic, many of them caused by omicrons.

There were more than 440 thousand new cases registered in the United States last Monday (27), according to local health authorities. France, Italy, Greece, Portugal and England have also reported record numbers of daily infections recently.

Studies suggest that the omicron is more infectious and less lethal than the delta variant. Therefore, the fear is that the high in cases around the world resulting from omicron overload hospitals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the risk posed by omicron “remains very high”.

Covid x Measles

To demonstrate the infectious power of the omicron, Bhattacharyya performed a calculation to compare the variant with measles, one of the most contagious viruses in the world.

The result is worrying: without vaccination, a case of measles would give rise to 15 more cases in just 12 days, while a case resulting from omicron would give rise to 216 infections in the same period, explained Bhattacharyya.

On the other hand, considering a population vaccinated or that had already had Covid-19, the specialist estimates that a case of omicron gives rise to only three more cases in the same period, a number similar to that of the virus without mutations.

Given the situation, the Massachusetts doctor estimates that with vaccination and current restrictions, “a simple exponential growth model would reveal 14 million people infected with omicron from a single case, compared to 760,000 infected with measles in a population without specific defenses”.

