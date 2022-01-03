Omicron variant and bad weather cause more than 3,600 flights to be canceled worldwide | World

More than 3,600 flights were canceled worldwide this Sunday (2). More than half of them, about 2,100, in the United States alone. In addition, more than 6,400 flights were delayed. The information is from the website specialized in aviation FlightAware. The main reasons for cancellations and delays are the rapid advancement of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and, in some cases, bad weather.

Although the holiday season is traditionally a peak time for all airlines, the rapid spread of the Ômicron variant has derailed the plans of many travelers. The main reason for the cancellations was the high number of flight attendants, pilots and airline employees in general who could not work because they were infected with Covid-19.

Covid-19 in 2022: experts explain the perspectives and priority actions

France exceeds 10 million cases of Covid-19

The world has seen a rapid increase in new cases of the disease since October, according to the WHO.

Last week, the largest percentage increase in new cases occurred in the Americas, with a 39% increase from the previous week. In absolute numbers, there were 1.4 million new infections: nearly 1.2 million occurred in the United States, 80,000 were seen in Canada and almost 66,000 in Argentina.

In Europe, there were 2.8 million new cases in the week, with 611,000 in the United Kingdom, 504,000 in France and 257,000 in Italy.

1 of 1 Covid-19 vaccine – image disclosure Divinópolis City Hall — Photo: Divinópolis City Hall/Divulgação Covid-19 vaccine – publicity image Divinópolis City Hall — Photo: Divinópolis City Hall / Publicity

In December, Brazil registered 4,355 deaths by Covid-19 – the lowest number since March 2020, according to data collected by the consortium of press vehicles from the country’s Health secretariats (see chart below).

It is possible, however, that this number is underreported – that is, that the number of deaths actually registered in the month is higher.

Despite the data blackout in part of the month, vaccination was also responsible for the drop in deaths in Brazil: the country reached the end of 2021 with 67% of the population fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The percentage is close to the target suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO) for all countries in the world by mid-2022. The entity had established as a target that each country should immunize 40% of its population by December of last year. Brazil reached this percentage in September.