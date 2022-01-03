Omicron variant and bad weather cause more than 3,600 flights to be canceled worldwide

Although the holiday season is traditionally a peak time for all airlines, the rapid spread of the Ômicron variant has derailed the plans of many travelers. The main reason for the cancellations was the high number of flight attendants, pilots and airline employees in general who could not work because they were infected with Covid-19.

increase in cases The world has seen a rapid increase in new cases of the disease since October, according to the WHO.

Last week, the largest percentage increase in new cases occurred in the Americas, with a 39% increase from the previous week. In absolute numbers, there were 1.4 million new infections: nearly 1.2 million occurred in the United States, 80,000 were seen in Canada and almost 66,000 in Argentina.