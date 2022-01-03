Ômicron’s risk of hospitalization is about 1/3 of Delta’s, British analysis shows

LONDON (Reuters) – The risk of hospitalization with the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus is about one-third the risk of the Delta variant, according to a British analysis of more than a million cases of both types in recent weeks.

The UK is seeing an increase in Ômicron-driven Covid-19 cases, with record levels of daily infections being reported. Although hospital admissions have started to rise, the government said it believes the new variant is milder than Delta.

The number of patients requiring mechanically ventilated beds also remained stable in December, in contrast to previous pandemic peaks.

The analysis was published by the UK Health Safety Agency after working alongside the University of Cambridge’s MRC biostatistics unit to analyze 528,176 cases of Ômicron and 573,012 cases of Delta.

The study also found that vaccines might work well against Ômicron.

“In this analysis, the risk of hospitalization is lower for Ômicron cases with symptomatic or asymptomatic infection after 2 and 3 doses of the vaccine, with an 81% reduction… in the risk of hospitalization after 3 doses compared to Ômicron cases not vaccinated,” the agency said.

Susan Hopkins, the agency’s chief medical adviser, said the analysis was in line with other encouraging signs about Ômicron, but said the health service could still struggle with high transmission rates.

“It is too early to draw any definitive conclusions about the severity of hospitalization, and the increasing transmissibility of Ômicron and the rise in cases in the population over 60 in England means that it remains highly likely that there will be significant pressure on the National Health Service in the coming weeks,” she declared.

