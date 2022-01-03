online test helps you understand your current situation

Have you ever heard about Febraban’s Brazilian Financial Health Index? In practice, he makes his diagnosis, informing his degree of control and financial health. To find yours is quite simple, just enter the SFB Febraban page and answer the survey. So, to learn more about the online test and check your results, read the following story!

You’ll probably like it too:

C6 Bank resets the global account opening fee for these customers

Who can apply for the new Nubank loan?

Mega da Virada: PagBank gives 50% cashback for those who bet through the app

Financial health: online test helps you understand your situation and gives tips to improve

First, it’s worth saying that your grade is the barometer of your financial health. So, the tip is to try to improve it every day. If you have already taken your test, it is possible to know a little more about your situation. In general terms, the I-SFB scores indicate that if you are below 57 points, you are possibly in financial trouble.

As the index rises, the situation improves. But even those who already have a higher grade can improve their financial health over time. After all, the idea is to always learn more and take the test again over time to keep up with the improvement. Thus, check below what your grade on the Febraban test says;

If your grade is less than 60

So, if the score assigned to you by the system was below 60, it means that the situation is not the best. In this case, the ideal is to go in search of tools and content on financial education, to get more control over your money.

If your grade is 61 or above

In this case, Febraban divided its financial health into four dimensions: skill, behavior, security and financial freedom. So, the idea is for you to be able to focus on the most relevant ones at the moment, and to develop more and more. See what each means below.

Financial ability: ability to make decisions, seek and understand information on the subject.

Financial behavior: having discipline and controlling your financial health. Knowing how to meet goals, avoid excessive expenses and know how to save.

Financial security: ability to fulfill obligations and feel secure in relation to your decisions.

Financial freedom: being able to make choices that allow you to enjoy life better now and in the future.

Anyway, check the grades you got in each of these dimensions on the website indice.febraban.org.br. If they are close to or below the national average, it means you should focus your attention on these areas to improve your financial health. 😉

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: fizkes / Shutterstock.com