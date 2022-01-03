Open competitions offer vacancies with salaries of up to R$27,300

posted on 03/01/2022 06:00

After two years of slow opening of tenders due to the covid-19 pandemic, 2022 starts with good expectations for those who want to enter the public service. Opportunities should not be lacking throughout the year to supply the high deficit of vacancies in various agencies across the country. The careers of the police and the judiciary are the highlights among the contests, paying salaries of up to R$27,300 for confirmed exams. This, by the way, is the remuneration foreseen for the competition of the Attorney General of the Union (AGU), to fill 300 vacancies of lawyers and attorneys.

Entering the public service was far from being one of the priorities between 2020 and 2021. However, experts are optimistic about the new crop of competitions this year. “The expectations in relation to the contests are much more encouraging than in relation to the last two years”, says the professor of Administrative and Constitutional Law at IMP Concursos, José Trindade. He highlights that most of the uncertainties have already been resolved. “There is a way to fight the pandemic, we have a safer scenario. We even have safer predictions about the future”, he explains.

Trindade highlights the contests for the Security area as one of the great promises for this year. According to the professor, the new position of penal police officer, with a career restructured in several states in the last two years, should have several public notices in 2022. “We have the Federal District Criminal Police competition with an imminent public notice. We also have the competition. administrative agent of the Federal Police may leave, in addition to the selections of custody agent of the Civil Police of the DF. “, lists.

New Cicle

It is difficult to find a contestant who has not lost the rhythm of study at some point in 2021 — with so much postponement and suspension, it is natural that performance is affected. The year 2022, in Trindade’s view, arrives to change this cycle.

“We have public bodies, increasingly intensely, resuming face-to-face work. There are notices of competitions that come out more frequently. In 2020 and 2021, we had a scenario that there were even notices. There was no lack of competitions, but the tests were postponed indefinitely, and this discouraged the candidates and also the public bodies themselves, because it often generated additional expense and uncertainty in the contracts with the organizing boards”, explains the expert. “this scenario [de incertezas] is dissipating. We are more certain about the possibility and feasibility of applying tests and about the dates of exams. So, we can program ourselves with relative security regarding the realization of tests in the future”, he adds.

Economist and professor of Public Finance at the University of Brasília (UnB) Roberto Piscitelli shows that the urgency of hiring public servants in the post-pandemic scenario, due to the damming of contests, is also positive and influences the authorization and opening of new public selections. For him, however, it is important to emphasize that the resumption of competitions is gradual and should not be immediate.

“Somehow, the perspectives that existed for 2021 were transferred to 2022, due to the prolonged effects of the pandemic and the pace of the vaccination process. The logical thing would be to expect that the tenders initially scheduled for 2021 would be transferred to 2022. However, this one The pace of retaking is still slow, even with the removal of a good part of the difficulties arising from the need for greater dispersion of candidates in the places where tests are held. It is good to take into account that the existing gaps in terms of personnel, already detected in 2021, have expanded and make hiring new servers more urgent,” says Piscitelli.

In the opinion of the specialist at UnB, the lack of progress in the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) No. 32/2020, which deals with administrative reform and has been in progress for more than a year in the Chamber, is favorable for those interested in the public service, because pressures the hiring of new employees via public contests.

dam

José Trindade, highlights that, in addition to the new competitions, 2022 will have the opening of selections that were dammed in recent years due to the pandemic. “Between 2017 and 2019, we had a certain regularity of competitions, but now there are a series of dammed competitions. In addition to the regular competitions that will resume their pace, we have the restart of the application of tests and the demand from public bodies that they do not have a contest in force,” he says.

The professional cites, for example, large public service examinations by important public agencies that were already scheduled before 2020 and have not yet been launched, as is the case with the Federal Senate, which was scheduled for 2019 and had a concrete schedule for completion, with a date scheduled to take the test, but was revoked. Tenders from the National Institute of Social Services (INSS) and from several courts, such as the Federal District Court of Justice and the Federal Court, are also expected.

With so many selections planned, it is difficult to decide which one to pay. Therefore, Trindade emphasizes that it is ideal for the contestant to focus on one sector and start the preparation right away. “We have a range of competitions available. It is important to study and analyze the available areas of action. Tax area, control area and police area are some examples. It does not need to be the focus in a competition, but in an area that you want to follow, or in two close ones that take advantage of and complement each other”, he advises. According to him, if the person has no base or has not been studying for a long time, it is worth starting from scratch, from the basics. “Seek reading the laws, analyzing the fundamental concepts of each discipline and, above all, exercising from the beginning”, he adds.

*Intern under the supervision of Rosana Hessel