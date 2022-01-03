Original Plan for Day 1 WWE Championship Match

Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 and WWE made a very unexpected change to the main event from Saturday’s Day 1, adding Brock Lesnar to the fight for the WWE Championship, making the match a Fatal 5-Way Match.

The “Beast” would eventually win the WWE Championship with a F-5 in Big E, also defeating Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, but of course these were not WWE’s original plans for the match.

Shortly after Day 1 ended, the WWE on FOX Twitter account shared an image of the event’s results, and although Brock Lesnar as the winner of the WWE Championship Match was shown, underneath it was mentioned that Big E had won. your three original opponents.

The image was quickly erased, but it was online Just enough time to realize that Big E was the original and predicted winner of the WWE Championship Match on Day 1, before the plan changes.

Looks like someone made an error. This was tweeted and deleted by the WWE on FOX account. Look under the photo of Brock. pic.twitter.com/sZqCfm8fqq — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) January 2, 2022

Do you think the WWE can put the WWE Championship back in Big E’s hands even before WrestleMania or is the former champion already out of the running for the title?