Palmeiras: Abel asks and Leila seeks “hat” at Flamengo for Pumas-MEX striker

After the interest of Verdão, Flamengo and other teams, the businessman is in Brazil to analyze proposals aiming at 2022

THE palm trees remains focused on preparing for the Club World Cup, considered the main competition this season, even though there are still several to be played throughout the year. The team led by Abel Ferreira wants to arrive prepared, precisely with the aim of raising a cup that is the object of desire of fans and everyone connected to the club.

To make this possible, the board entered the market and announced 3 hires so far: Rafael Navarro, Atuesta and Marcelo Lomba. In addition to those already confirmed, the search for a 9 shirt continues, mainly because it is one of the main orders from palmeiras. On the subject, Leila has already promised that she must negotiate, but asked for calm for a happy ending.

After some rumors, a new “target” has become a behind-the-scenes option: 23-year-old Washington Corozo, who plays for Mexico’s Pumas, loaned by Sporting Cristal, from Peru. Considered a very quality player, he arouses the interest of Flamengo and other Brazilian teams, as published by the portal “O Futebolero”.

Seeking to analyze the proposals, the young man’s entrepreneur is in Brazil. It is worth noting that Abel Ferreira asked for an onslaught to be made, for approving the attacker’s income. Born in Ecuador, he started his career at Independiente Del Valle, being negotiated in 2020 with the Peruvian club, with whom he has a contract until December 2023.

With a lot of speed, he plays for the sides of the field and has played for his country’s national team. In his current club, there are 19 games and 5 goals. His best season was playing for Sporting Cristal, in 2020, taking the field 29 times, scoring 8 goals and giving an incredible 14 assists., that is, it is a player that can add quality to the sector.