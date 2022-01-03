Palmeiras consults for Samir, former defender of Flamengo, and continues on a ‘mission’ at the request of Abel Ferreira

In search of the much desired left-handed defender requested by Abel Ferreira, the palm trees continues mapping the market and carrying out surveys and queries. The ball of the time was Samir, who acted for the Flamengo and that today is in the Udinese, a club with which he has a contract until June 2023.

According to the calculation of the ESPN.com.br, the last consultation of Verdão by the defender took place about two weeks ago. The club from São Paulo wanted to know the values ​​received by the defender in Italy. From then on, an alleged negotiation would take place directly with Udinese, something that has not happened yet.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Since then, Palmeiras has not made any more search for the defender’s fatigue. The report also found that, until mid-September 2021, Samir’s idea was to remain in Europe.

A little over a month ago, especially after winning the third title in the Libertadores Conmebol, Palmeiras went to the market to meet Abel Ferreira’s orders.

The board even reached an agreement with Valber Huerta, a defender of the Universidad Católica de Chile. However, the defender ended up failing his medical exams and returned to Chilean football. From then on, Palmeiras began a new search at ‘ground zero’ for a left-handed defender.

The list of names analyzed by the board also includes the Peruvian Gustavo Dulanto. The information was released by journalist Júnior Venezi and confirmed by ESPN.com.br. However, so far, no more advanced negotiation has been initiated by the defender.

In response to other requests from the coach, Palmeiras announced the purchase of midfielder Eduard Atuesta, from Los Angeles FC, goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and center forward Rafael Navarro. Alviverde management is still looking for a new striker, this one with greater weight, for the rest of the season.