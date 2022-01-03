Palmeiras tries to hire former Flamengo jewel | Palm trees | Flamengo

Palmeiras, owned by coach Abel Ferreira, once again ended the season in a positive way, having conquered the Libertadores for the third time in its history and finished Brasileirão in 3rd position, consolidating even more among the main powers of national football.

Now, while the players take their vacations and the fans are still celebrating the ‘tri’, the board continues with the processes regarding the assembly of the squad for 2022, since the new president, Leila Pereira, has promised some reinforcements.

Despite this, Verdão’s first signings for 2022 were not so popular. They are goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, ex-Internacional, midfielder Eduard Atuesta, ex-Los Angeles FC and forward Rafael Navarro, ex-Botafogo.

Palmeiras talks with Samir

Thus, the club keeps an eye on the market and, a name that could reach 2022, is the 27-year-old defender Samir, who works at Udinese but is well known for his time at Flamengo, the club where he was revealed.

According to EPSN, about two weeks ago, Verdão consulted the player to find out about his circumstances. From then on, the negotiation should be conducted with Udinese, but this search has not yet taken place. See, now, if it evolves in these first days of 2022.