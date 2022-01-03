Paolla Oliveira pregnant? Actress poses in bikini and web points out son with Diogo Nogueira

Paolla Oliveira’s sculpted body is always a topic on social media. This time, however, the actress’s good form ended up being sidelined after Paolla posed in a white bikini and commented: “And let’s see what 2022 has in store for us”.

Netizens reacted to the actress’s curvy body and bet that Diogo Nogueira’s girlfriend, with whom she usually appears in an atmosphere of romance, could already be carrying the couple’s first heir. “Is a baby coming around?”, asked a netizen. “Looks like a baby is coming,” observed another. “So beautiful and so natural… You are really unique”, praised a third follower of the actress, who has already undergone liposuction on her thighs.

Paolla Oliveira froze eggs to get pregnant

At the age of 39, Paolla Oliveira assumed that she had been feeling pressure to get pregnant and, for this reason, she decided to freeze eggs for a possible future pregnancy. “There is a pressure, there has always been. You have a life course that has to follow that of home, family and property. I come from a family where you were welcome to marry with a bouquet of orange blossoms and children and everything. This thing. of the eggs came as freedom,” he explained.

And he detailed: “My wish is that more women had the opportunity and to have this as an option. I don’t want to have children now. That’s what made me freeze the eggs. I had the option of freezing as an option of freedom and as an option of what in a little while things may change for me”.

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira are almost living together

Whether the actress is really pregnant, as suggested by some netizens, remains to be seen. But the fact is that Paolla and Diogo Nogueira are almost putting their toothbrushes together. In a recent interview with “Fantástico”, the actress warned: “We’re not living together, but almost,” said Paolla. “It’s close,” completed Diogo.

While a possible marriage does not come out, the two already anticipated things and increased the family with the adoption of Bruttus Batuque, a puppy of the couple. Paolla has also stated that they have been training a lot for a possible pregnancy. In an interview, the artist was amused to say that “sex is good to do every day”.

With romanticism at the top, the actress also surprised her boyfriend with a public declaration of love, shown on the program “Altas Horas”: “I’m living in a moment of passion. I’ve always been in love with music, with samba. I gained a few more passions and one of them is there with you on this stage. And he presented me with another one: a song. A kiss for everyone and for my love.”