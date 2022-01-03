Party with André Gonçalves was at a hotel with daily rates of up to R$ 11 thousand

André Gonçalves and Danielle Winits participated in a luxurious party at dawn on Sunday (2), in Angra dos Reis, Costa Verde in Rio de Janeiro. The couple attended the 50th birthday of actress Rita Guedes, which took place at the Fasano Angra dos Reis hotel.

The actor, who was imprisoned for not paying child support for his daughter, spent New Year’s Eve in Angra alongside his wife and one of her children.

The daily rate at the hotel where they show up at the party and stay at R$11,000, with the Fasano Suite, overlooking the sea, being the most expensive. The accommodations are located on Praia do Frade and also have a sophisticated spa.

On Danielle Winits’ Instagram profile, André and the actress appear having fun in the hotel’s private pool.

André Gonçalves and Danielle Winits were at the Fasano hotel, in Angra dos Reis Image: Disclosure/Fasano

Last month, André Gonçalves was under house arrest with the use of an ankle bracelet decreed due to non-payment of Valentina’s pension.

Sylvio Guerra, the actor’s lawyer at the time, informed the splash that he has been unemployed since 2016 and, therefore, cannot pay the amount, which reached R$ 350 thousand due to interest.

Cynthia Benini’s defense, in turn, justified the imprisonment decree and stated that André is paid for works and has a company in the field of artistic productions. The law firm also pointed out that “unemployment by itself does not exempt the person responsible from paying child support.”

The artist told the newspaper “O Globo” that he tried to get a loan of R$ 450,000 to pay the alimony payments he owes to his daughters Manuela and Valentina, but a debt with the Revenue prevented the negotiation with the bank.

André also revealed that some friends tried to organize a kitty to help him, but he refused. In addition, he had a proposal as a marketing manager that didn’t materialize either. The actor’s current partner, Danielle Winits, was willing to help him pay his overdue child support, but he also declined.

Also to “O Globo”, André Gonçalves said that he will end his career as an actor amidst the controversy.