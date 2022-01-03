Passengers are prevented from boarding the MSC Splendida in Santos

More than 3,000 passengers in the port of Santos were prevented from boarding the cruise ship MSC Splendida today, reported Anvisa (Agency for Health Surveillance). In a statement, the agency said there was sustained transmission of covid-19 between the crew, and that the ship was notified yesterday of the impediment to boarding.

MSC said it was informed of the suspension only this afternoon, and said passengers could receive a credit for the value of the original cruise to be used by the end of 2022, or a full refund of tickets. The company also said it will support guests returning home (read the full note at the end of this text).

Anvisa later published, in a note, the notification made yesterday, at 18:37. The agency had already determined the end of the cruise on MSC Splendida on the 31st, after 51 crew and 27 passengers on board tested positive for covid-19. The continuation of the trip depended on the authorization of the agency, which said it is against cruises at this time and has already recommended the suspension of the season.

The MSC Splendida vessel; cruise had already been interrupted by Anvisa on the 31st Image: Disclosure

“In view of recent events, Anvisa contraindicates the embarkation of passengers who have trips scheduled on cruise ships for the next few days, especially in light of the vertiginous increases in cases of covid-19 with identification of outbreaks on board vessels operating in the Brazilian coast,” the agency said in a statement.

According to Concais, the Santos maritime passenger terminal, passengers removed their luggage and left the area.

Earlier, the MSC Preziosa ship arrived in Búzios, Rio de Janeiro, with 28 cases of covid-19 on board. More than 3,000 passengers disembarked from the vessel, but Anvisa has already authorized new embarkations.

In addition to the MSC vessels, the Costa Diadema, owned by the Costa Cruises company, docked last week in Salvador with 68 cases of covid-19 — 56 crew and 12 passengers. Anvisa prevented the cruise from continuing.

Read the MSC note:

THE MSC Cruises has been operating since August 2020 and, to date, has safely and responsibly received more than one million guests on its ships worldwide, thanks to a health and safety protocol that has been recognized as having established the standard for general industry and other sectors.

Late that afternoon, the Company received information from the authorities that, unfortunately, MSC Splendida, which is currently in Santos operating cruises only on the Brazilian coast, was not authorized to board guests for their next cruise, due to the limited positive cases identified on board, through strict application of the protocol during the ship’s previous cruise. The Company rigorously implemented the health and safety protocol agreed with the authorities.

We deeply regret this unexpected situation and will offer guests the options of a letter of credit for the value of the original cruise, which can be redeemed on any future cruise until December 31, 2022, plus an onboard credit of 200 USD/ EUR per cabin for the next cruise, or full refund of amounts paid for the cruise. Refunds will also be made for prepaid packages (drinks, excursions, etc.). MSC Cruises will support guests, including logistical support, so that they return to their homes.

The health and safety protocol defined and approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency – Anvisa, and which is in line with our global protocol, provides that, at the time of boarding, all guests aged 12 or over must present proof of complete vaccination against COVID -19 and all guests ages 2 and older must have a negative RT-PCR test done within 72 hours or an antigen test performed within 24 hours of departure. A health questionnaire completed within 6 hours of the start of the trip is also required. The entire crew has the complete vaccination cycle and is tested weekly, in addition to 10% of the crew being tested daily.

Other protocol measures include reduced occupancy to 75%, 100% fresh air and no recirculation, social distance between groups of travelers, and the use of face masks in public areas.