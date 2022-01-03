Passengers report difficulties and fear amidst Covid outbreak on ship – 03/01/2022 – Daily life

Passengers on the Costa Diadema ship, which arrived this Monday (3) at the port of Santos (on the coast of São Paulo), reported fear and difficulties when leaving the vessel, even among those who were not diagnosed with Covid-19.

The disembarkation took place after Anvisa stopped activities due to at least 68 cases of the disease on board.

According to financial consultant Fernanda Alves, 30, even part of the crew, mainly flight attendants and Filipino attendants, questioned the passengers in order to obtain new information and understand the measures that would be taken.

“From the moment you are in a closed environment, with people who affirmed themselves, there is the fear of being [com Covid]. We didn’t know what happened to those who were isolated. The information was limited and we had no internet”, he told the leaf.

“You [tripulantes] Filipinos were the ones who were most afraid, I think even because of the language barrier. They asked us all the time if we knew something, if there was anything new”, he adds.

Fernanda traveled with her friend, commercial director Priscila Marcon, 38. She says she has had difficulties in recent days, even to eat. Among the reports, there was garbage scattered in the corridors — the passengers themselves were responsible for collecting — and difficulty with the replacement of basic hygiene items such as towels and toilet paper.

“Another treatment began after the announcement of the cut season. We were assisted, of course, but the team was reduced and everything was very slow”, commented Fernanda. “We expected a lively New Year’s party, but it turned out that way,” added Priscila Marcon.

Those who tested negative were instructed to comply with isolation in their rooms, with permission to go out only to eat in the restaurant. Even after the outbreak, some people still flouted the recommendations to use the pool.

“A lot of organization and information were lacking. Those who tested positive even lacked water and food, while people were jumping hidden in the pool”, reported businessman Edmílson Araújo, 38.

THE leaf heard one of the passengers who contracted Covid. He says that he remained isolated on the second floor of the ship with his two children.

Among the complaints, the late breakfast, served around midday, and difficulties in receiving medical care. Personal requests were not granted either. The speech was minimized by other passengers who tested negative.

“There was no entertainment, but what do I complain about? We were treated well and will still fully refund the amount invested. If asked, I would say I would do this cruise again, yes,” explained businesswoman Simone Goraieb, 55.

“The reports are totally exaggerated. I see it as an opportunity for Anvisa to appear and even for the passengers. We were treated very well”, completed businessman Guilherme Pastro, 28.

Anvisa is still investigating the veracity of a New Year’s Eve party, with images that circulated on social networks, where passengers would celebrate the transition from 2021 to 2022 without masks even in the midst of the outbreak.

The agency says that “if irregularities are found, those responsible will be penalized”. The penalty can range from a fine to suspension of the vessel’s activities.

“There was a New Year’s Eve party with sound, music and lots of people”, says business administrator Cléber Freitas Gomes, 59.

The vessel left with 3,836 travelers and was destined for Ilhéus (BA), but returned in the midst of an outbreak of the virus. As with MSC Splendida, most infections occurred among the crew — 56 of them tested positive, with another 12 among passengers.

Travelers with a positive test were authorized to disembark in Salvador, who will stay in isolation in hotels already provided by the cruise operator. Residents of the capital of Bahia were also able to leave the vessel.

In a statement, Costa Cruises announced the interruption of Costa Diadema operations for shipments to Santos on January 3rd and 10th and shipments to Salvador on January 6th and 13th.

The company said that it adopts “strict health procedures” for boarding, such as mandatory presentation of proof of vaccination and negative test. When contacted, the company did not respond to what might have motivated the outbreak, nor did it comment on complaints of lack of assistance.

Given the increase in cases of Covid on vessels, Anvisa recommended to the Ministry of Health on Friday (31) the temporary suspension of the cruise ship season, on a preventive basis, until there is more data available to assess the epidemiological scenario.