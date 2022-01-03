Paulo Vieira jokes about layoffs at Globo

The comedian Paulo Vieira was the big star of ‘Melhores do Ano’, from ‘Domingão com Huck’. Along with the presenter, the actor made jokes during the awards ceremony and even played with the cuts at Globo over the past year.







Luciano Huck shared the comments with Paulo Vieira in ‘Melhores do Ano’ Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

“Everyone who is here worked a lot this year. Not as much as Globo’s HR. I even thought they had hired Thanos [vilão da Marvel] for HR. He snapped his finger and half the cast was gone. I think it’s great to make these jokes and everyone is like: ‘can you laugh?’, he said.

“But there were people who left because they wanted to. When Tiago Leifert left, 16 presenter openings were opened on Globo. Tiago Leifert alone created more jobs than Paulo Guedes,” he added.

The stab at the Economy Minister was seen as a climax on the internet, as Guedes is a friend of Luciano Huck and was one of the enthusiasts of the presenter’s political candidacy.

This was not Paulo Vieira’s only reference to politics. The comedian also cited Huck’s own change of plans: “Funny what a best presenter award he doesn’t take. It’s the second election he’s run out of this year.”

At the end of his presentation, the actor took a quiz about Globo’s programming and went back to needling the Bolsonaro government. “’Save Yourself Who Can’ is the name of a soap opera or a retrospective of the last government?” he asked.