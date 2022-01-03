Paulo Vieira mocks Globo’s layoffs with Huck’s endorsement · TV News

In Melhores do Ano, Paulo Vieira played with the wave of layoffs carried out by Globo throughout 2021. This Sunday (2), the comedian joked with the performance of the network’s human resources department. Luciano Huck was amused by the comedian’s insight and authorized him to continue with the provocations.

“Everyone who is here [na premiação] he worked a lot this year, not as much as Globo’s HR, but he worked a lot. I even thought that, at a certain point, they had hired Thanos in HR, and he snapped his finger and half the cast disappeared,” said Vieira, alluding to the villain in the films Avengers: Infinite War (2018) and Avengers: Ultimato (2019).

Along with Huck, the network’s hires were amused by the comment, but the comedian pondered: “I think it’s great that I’m making these jokes and everyone’s like: ‘Can you laugh?'”. “It can, it can!”, the presenter of the award reassured.

Then, Vieira pointed out that there were also cases of people asking to leave Globo, as happened with Tiago Leifert. “He left and opened 16 slots for presenters on Globo,” said the former Recorder. “But they already occupied it fast,” pointed out Huck.

“I mean, Tiago Leifert alone created more jobs than Paulo Guedes,” continued Vieira when criticizing the Economy Minister in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Check out Paulo Vieira’s joke: