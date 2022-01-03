Share Tweet Share Share Email



Pis-Pasep will release around R$ 21 billion for withdrawals this year The salary bonus budget foresees R$ 21 billion for next year Benefit should be paid to more than 23 million workers; The calendar is forecast to start in January.

After changing the schedule earlier this year, the salary bonus will have a budget estimated at around R$21 billion for 2022. According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the benefit should be paid to more than 23 million workers in the next year. The payment schedule is expected to start in January.

In the last year of 2020/2021, paid until February this year, according to Caixa, responsible for the PIS, 319.9 thousand beneficiaries failed to redeem R$ 208 million. The total forecast was R$ 17 billion for 22.2 million workers.

Banco do Brasil, responsible for Pasep, identified 2.7 million allowances for the year 2020/2021, totaling R$ 2.6 billion. But they didn’t draw around 140 thousand workers, which represents a balance of R$ 95 million.

Benefits not received will be made available again in the next calendar, as of January 2022. The Ministry of Labor and Social Security states that the worker is guaranteed the right to a salary bonus for a period of five years.

The allowance is paid to formal workers who receive up to two minimum wages. The benefit amount varies according to the number of months worked with a formal contract in the previous year. With the increase in the floor for next year, estimated at 6.2%, the amount goes from R$ 97.41 to R$ 1,169.

who has the right

To receive the allowance, workers must be enrolled in the PIS/Pasep for at least five years and have formally worked for at least 30 days in 2020, with an average monthly wage of up to two minimum wages. It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information) or eSocial, according to the company’s category.

Workers linked to private entities and companies receive the benefit at Caixa. People who work in the public sector have Pasep registration and receive the benefit at Banco do Brasil.

calendar change

The transfers of the salary bonus started in July of one year and extended until June of the following period, since the government took until the months of April to consolidate information on who is entitled to the benefit.

The change took place after a report by the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) pointed out non-compliance with this format, since the government divides the commitment of resources (the first phase of expenditure, when there is recognition of the commitment to spend) in two years. With that, the government postponed this year and decided to start in January. Source: R7













