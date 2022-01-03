Pisces: 2022 will be of growth, opportunities and love can ‘knock at the door’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pixabay/Image Bank



To understand challenges and know how to embrace opportunities, astrologer Fábio Mascarenhas made a general analysis of what the year of each horoscope sign will be like.

Check the forecast for the sign of Pisces (February 19th to March 20th):

This is a moment of great opportunities and sensitivity. By 2022, Pisces will be able to grow and prosper. In this way, everything you plant and start investing in the next year can grow in the next 12 years. Those who were born at the end of Pisces will be able to experience important and significant moments. For those who were born in the middle of Pisces, the period will be one of smoother and calmer changes. The strength of Jupiter will drive you, contributing to your growth.

However, it is necessary to beware of excessive optimism, which can blind you to important things in this period. Jupiter also comes to bring energy after a previously experienced period of dejection. Maybe you meet someone and start a relationship in 2022 or end something that isn’t so cool.

During this period, you may not see things that are important. The astrologer explains that when Jupiter passes in our sign, it is usually a period of great prosperity, scheduled for the next 12 years. Jupiter opens doors to luck, expansion and personal growth. Furthermore, it increases energy, which contributes to growth and self-esteem. This is the sign of faith, of belief, but you have to be careful not to believe everything. Sometimes the Pisces person doesn’t measure things and ends up putting his foot in the door. It’s important to have discipline and manage opportunities.

As not everything is flowers, Jupiter can make you want to eat with exaggerations and, consequently, laziness. Take your chances, learn to have limits and take it easy, but without neglecting the whole thing. It can “paint” people who are very interested in you and it can also make you want to contact someone from the past with whom you have had a relationship.

From April to May, the period will be good for launching projects. If the Pisces person has any health problems, it will be easier to cure. Great year for family relationships, travel and courses. Perhaps there is an interest in a new area of ​​study, knowledge, new interests and thoughts.

Pisces people need to fight the feeling of running away from the world, because of their great sensitivity. It’s worth the warning: beware of drugs and drinks.

Guidance

The astrologer explains that the ideal is to carry out the natal chart to understand other details and the different nuances of each sign.

“Here we are bringing the forecast only for the sun sign. So it is very important to consult an astrologer, with various forecasting techniques”, he emphasizes.

According to him, the year will be full of eclipses and Mercury will be set back four times.