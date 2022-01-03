Ponte Preta announces agreement with Corinthians defender for 2022; player still undergoes exams

Corinthians is close to agreeing the official departure of one more player from the professional squad. This Monday, Ponte Preta announced on its social networks the agreement with defender Léo Santos. The Campinas team informed that the player will undergo exams this Monday and, if approved, will sign a loan for the 2022 season.

“The defender Léo Santos is expected today at Majestoso to undergo clinical and physical examinations and, if approved, he will join the Ponte Preta squad for the 2022 season,” the club announced in an official statement. On Instagram, the post highlights that the player is “closed with the Macaca” – see below.

The wait for the exams before the official announcement by Ponte Preta is based on the player’s history of injuries. Léo Santos has suffered from physical problems since 2019, when he had his first surgery to treat tendonitis. Just four months later, he fractured his right knee during training and had to undergo another procedure. Leo also had to deal with complications such as muscle atrophy and local inflammation.

Revealed in Timão’s youth categories, Léo lost space in the Corinthians team and was hardly used in 2021. The defender’s last match for the main team was in May, against Novorizontino, in the Campeonato Paulista. For the Under-23, he played three times during the month of September.

On the last day of 2021, the young man took the opportunity to move his social networks in farewell, summarizing his year and emphasizing his gratitude for returning to the group after recovering from his injuries. It is noteworthy that even during last season, the defender was sidelined by an inconclusive case of doping.

Check out the Ponte Preta publication about Léo Santos

Reproduction/Instagram

