Powerful drink lowers blood sugar and aids digestion

That bay leaves are great condiments to add to recipes at home, everyone knows. However, one of the uses of this vegetable that can generate several health benefits is in its infusion. In other words, bay tea is a potent drink for the body and health.

One of the main benefits of bay tea is in the care for the human digestive system. Its leaves are great for stimulating the production of bile and for increasing the work of digestive enzymes. However, this is just one of the many benefits of tea.

Check out the advantages that bay tea brings to the body:

Work against liver inflammation;

Relieves menstrual cramps;

When used on the skin, it prevents and treats problems;

Decreases headache;

Eliminates gases;

It helps in the treatment of rheumatism;

It has calming power;

Lowers blood sugar levels;

It has antioxidant properties and therefore prevents premature aging.

Recipe for making the mighty bay tea at home

Ingredients:

3 dry bay leaves;

1 cup of tea with water (about 250 ml).

Bring the water to the fire and turn it off as soon as it comes to a boil. Add the bay leaves and cover the pan with a lid or a plate. Let it sit in this way for at least 10 minutes. Strain the liquid and drink it two to three times a day.

Care with the bay tea

Like everything else in life, the consumption of bay tea also implies moderation. Do not use it for too many days at a time. It can cause drowsiness and lower blood sugar levels too much, causing hyperglycemic crises to appear.

After consuming and feeling better, take a break and always combine good nutrition with physical exercise. Laurel tea could be that missing ingredient in your life.