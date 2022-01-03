President of Cruzeiro is booed during mass for the club’s 101st anniversary – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Publicity / Cruise



The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, was booed during the traditional 101-year anniversary mass of the club, this Sunday afternoon, in a church in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte. During a speech, lasting about five minutes, the leader was interrupted by boos and attacks, which called him a “vacilão”.

Sérgio still tried to continue with his words, wishing Cruzeiro a better next year. However, he had to interrupt the pronouncement. “Okay, it’s part of democracy,” he said. After the speech, the president returned to his place, with family members.

After the demonstrations, Father Gilson de Oliveira Filho resumed the mass and called the faithful to begin a prayer. However, the boos persisted for a few more minutes.

Sérgio Rodrigues assumed the presidency of the fox in 2020. Since he started his 3-year term, the leader has been criticized by fans. SSR took office after the resignation of Wagner Pires de Sá, in December 2019, at a time when Cruzeiro was suffering its fall to Series B of the Brazilian Championship and was the target of investigations by the Federal Police.

In more than a year of management, Sérgio has not managed to take the celestial team to the elite of national football. Cruzeiro has been in Serie B for two years and is now fighting for the third year in a row in the Second Division.

In October 2021, the manager was criticized for making two trips to Europe in less than a month, while the club was going through a difficult time inside the fields. On that occasion, Cruzeiro fans also demanded solutions for the delay in the payment of salaries to players and club employees. However, at the time, Raposa explained that Sérgio Rodrigues paid all the costs on his own and “and fulfilled an agenda that included commitments of interest to Cruzeiro”.

At the end of December, Cruzeiro became the first team in the country to adopt the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) club-company model. The Minas Gerais association signed a purchase agreement with former player Ronaldo Fenômeno, who promised an investment of R$ 400 million to become the majority shareholder, with 90% of the shares.

This Sunday (2), the day Cruzeiro celebrates 101 years, the new owner of the club would come to Belo Horizonte for his first appointments in charge of Raposa. But he had to postpone all actions for testing positive for Covid-19. The club starts the year without a coach and still with changes to be defined by the new management. Last week, a series of layoffs in the football department and the departure of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo left Cruzeiro’s future open.

For the role of coach, the favorite is Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano, 38, who is endorsed by ex-player Paulo André, responsible for taking care of football for Ronaldo now in his two clubs, as Fenômeno is also the majority in Valladolid , from Spain

On January 2, 2022, which would mark the return of the Phenomenon to Cruzeiro’s facilities, the hope of China Azul was also one of the former player’s first words about the challenge of rebuilding a club used and devastated by its leaders in recent years, the which caused a debt of R$ 1 billion each.

In a post on social media, Ronaldo justified his absence in Belo Horizonte precisely on the club’s anniversary. The businessman regretted the fact that he could not celebrate, with physical presence, the 101 years of the “Cabuloso”.

“Our meeting was not cancelled, it was postponed due to circumstances. And I insist on celebrating with you the anniversary of our club! ?? Soon, we will announce the new program here. It’s just the beginning of our fight together! I’m counting on you, count on me,” he said.

Cruzeiro’s debut in the season will be on January 26, in the Campeonato Mineiro. New dates for the presentation of the new club owner have yet to be announced.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel