President of Cruzeiro makes a speech at a mass on his 101st birthday and is booed in church: “Vacilão” | cruise

Cruzeiro’s president, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, was booed during the club’s 101-year anniversary mass, this Sunday afternoon. The leader went up to the altar to speak and spoke for about five minutes. However, he had to interrupt his speech due to his jeers and cursing. At the end of the speech, some fans present shouted: (see video above).

Before Sérgio went up to the altar to speak, Father Gilson de Oliveira Filho, who was carrying out the mass, asked for any demonstration, even those in support of the club, to be held outside the church, but it was in vain.

It was only Sérgio Santos Rodrigues starting his speech that the boos appeared in the church. Some fans asked for silence and respect. Still during the boos and amidst the priest’s request for silence, Sérgio said:

“Okay, it’s part of democracy”

1 of 2 Sérgio Santos Rodrigues attends mass on Cruzeiro’s anniversary — Photo: Guilherme Macedo/TV Globo Sérgio Santos Rodrigues attends mass on Cruzeiro’s anniversary — Photo: Guilherme Macedo/TV Globo

Sérgio took over the club in mid-2020 and, since then, he has been criticized by fans. He was elected for the next three-year period, after the board of directors administering the club for six months, after the resignation of Wagner Pires de Sá, in December 2019, after his fall to Series B and the Federal Police’s investigations.

Under Sérgio’s administration, the club failed to return to Serie A in the first two years and now disputes the Second Division for the third year in a row. At the end of last year, the club became SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol), with 90% of the shares being traded with the company headed by Ronaldo Fenômeno.

The new owner of the club would even be in Belo Horizonte for the club’s anniversary celebrations. However, he tested positive for Covid-19 and had to isolate himself. The club starts the year without a coach and under changes. Since the Ronaldo administration began, a series of layoffs have taken place in the football department. Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo also left.