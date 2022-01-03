President says Douglas Costa wants to stay at the club

Grêmio president Romildo Bolzan Júnior said that Douglas Costa had expressed a desire to remain at the club. According to the agent, it is necessary that an adjustment in the athlete’s salary is made.

“Douglas expressed that he wants to stay at Grêmio. And Grêmio is interested in him staying,” said the president in an interview with Radio Gaucho.

For this, however, Douglas Costa must adapt to a new financial reality. With a smaller budget due to the downgrade to Serie B, Grêmio plans to reduce its payroll. And the salary that can exceed R$ 1 million monthly provided for in the player’s bond with productivity triggers is out of the plans.

“He has a contract, it is in force, but we are going to make approaches to the contracts that we understand need to be adapted to the payment flow. Perhaps extending it, in installments… Douglas has to get into this situation,” he added.

As informed by the UOL Sport, Douglas has offers from clubs in Qatar and the MLS (North American Football League). In addition, São Paulo is interested in hiring him.

“If there’s any business for him, we’ll examine it. It’s an open situation. We have a contract, a commitment, and we’ll fulfill it. Grêmio won’t let him go if he doesn’t have another business. But we’ll try to adapt to our payment capacity. “, concluded Romildo.