Private education to get even more expensive in 2022

posted on 01/02/2022 06:00



(credit: Pedro Ibarra/CB/DAPress)

For fathers, mothers and guardians, traditional expenses with tuition, tuition, school supplies and other related costs are a reason for concern and many calculations at the beginning of the year. It is estimated that, when paying tuition fees in 2022, parents will have to pay, on average, 10% more than in 2021 in private schools in the Federal District.

“Usually the student adapts to a teaching methodology, and changes little school. Therefore, parents end up subjecting themselves to increases that go above the average”, analyzes the coordinator of price indexes at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV Ibre), André Braz. He highlights that readjustments above inflation are a global trend. “I don’t see any perverse strategy of schools in wanting to make up for lost time. They charged less in the pandemic, because their cost structure was also reduced, so, proportionally, given what could be saved, students also received some benefit for teaching to distance,” he explains.

The biggest cost to schools is often payroll. With the salary readjustment following inflation, the increase in this expense becomes considerable. “Alongside this come other items that have become more expensive with inflationary pressure. In 2020, schools were forced to maintain and even reduce tuition fees and, now, after this initial impact of the pandemic, they must now try to restore the margin profit”, projects economist and entrepreneur José Kobori.

When it comes to expenses linked to education, one of the most evident is related to the purchase of school materials. Items such as notebooks, backpacks and textbooks should have an increase of around 30%, according to an estimate by the Brazilian Association of Manufacturers and Importers of School Goods (Abfiae). This is because various raw materials needed to produce school materials have become more expensive due to the rise in the dollar.

As a cost reduction strategy, Braz indicates the use of material from the previous year. “Machines, pens, erasers, even notebooks that are in good condition for use can be reused”, he recommends. The FGV specialist also suggests to avoid buying materials from brands related to characters or personalities, as they involve an extra cost of copyright. “Choosing a more generic material and asking the student to customize the material itself is a stimulus to creativity”, he says.