proposals by defenders can yield nearly R$90 million

The next few days will be busy at Atlético-MG. In addition to the search for a new coach, the club from Minas Gerais will accelerate the assembly of the squad for the 2022 season. But not only will the arrivals make the Alvinegra board work, the departures will also happen. Success on the field is reflected in the search for athletes from the national champion team. This is the case of the duo Junior Alonso and Nathan Silva. Atlético’s starting defenders should be traded soon.

Nathan Silva started at Atlético-MG during the Brasileirão Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Junior Alonso has an offer from Krasnodar, from Russia, while Nathan Silva has been contacted by some Italian clubs, including Fiorentina. The sale of both should yield nearly R$ 90 million to Alvinegros coffers. According to Rádio Itatiaia, the offers are 8 million euros (approximately R$50 million) by Junior Alonso and 6 million euros (approximately R$38 million) by Nathan Silva.

In July 2020 Atlético paid 3 million euros (about 18 million) to Lille, from France, for 100% of the rights of defender Junior Alonso. Nathan Silva, on the other hand, is part of the club’s youth categories.

The definition of the situation of the two athletes should take place in the next few days.