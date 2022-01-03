Rafael Portugal singer? Outside the BBB, actor dedicated to musical project in 2022 · TV News

Juntos e Enrolados arrives in theaters this Monday (3) and presents a special skill of Rafael Portugal: singing. During the film, his character creates a song for the romantic couple Daiana (Cacau Protásio). With humor and less than fluent English, the plumber composes a serenade for his love. Outside of BBB22, the comedian can explore this new artistic side in future projects.

With that skill introduced on the big screen, this should just be the beginning of the actor’s music career. Now, with two melodious sketches made at Porta dos Fundos, he dreams of carrying on his passion. “We have a project that is on the way to happening, which involves music, and which could happen as early as next year”, says Portugal, in an interview with TV news.

However, not even the comedian himself knows in which format the project will be finished. While working on music production, the member of Porta dos Fundos compares the versatility of the process in both areas:

In the end, because of the results of the platforms and everything, we never know if we’re making a series or a movie. Halfway through, we realize if it looks like a series or if it could be a great movie. So, it’s good that we have these different ways of thinking and doing.

But in Juntos e Enrollados he’s not the only one who puts his vocal chords to work. A colleague from Portugal at Porta dos Fundos, Evelyn Castro managed to incorporate the musical side of her character in the romantic comedy story, Suzie.

Evelyn faces her second musical performance in the dramaturgy, as she also sings in the soap opera Quem Mais Vida, Melhor. Enthusiastic about the new phase in her career, she tells about this experience in Juntos e Enrollados:

“I hope this becomes a routine, because it’s an art that I love so much. I was so happy when the directors suggested that Suzie go sing a wedding song, a very clichéd song but very difficult, Whitney Houston, I’ve never sung before” , admits Evelyn.

Check out the interview also on video:

Watch the trailer for Together and Tangled below:

Synopsis Together and Tangled

In the plot, Júlio (Portugal) meets the love of his life after drowning in a swimming pool. To have the party of their dreams, the couple decides to save for two years and have a luxurious event.

But just before the ceremony, a text message from the protagonist’s ex arouses jealousy, and Daiana gives up on getting married.

So as not to waste the money invested, she declares that the event is yet to take place. Instead of celebrating the couple’s union, the guests need to celebrate the separation of Daiana and Julio.