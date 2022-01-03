Rain puts a large part of São Paulo in a state of attention

Heavy rains this Sunday put a good part of the city of São Paulo in a state of attention to flooding around 4:10 pm (Brasilia time). A little over an hour later, at 5:35 pm, all regions had already left this stage.

Drivers returning to the capital of São Paulo after New Year’s Eve already faced heavy and slow traffic since the beginning of the afternoon.

The south, southeast, north, west and center zones, in addition to the marginal Pinheiros and Tietê, were at risk of flooding, according to the CGE (Climate Emergency Management Center) of the City Hall.

According to the agency, the most intense rain spots are concentrated in the cities of Santana de Parnaíba, Osasco and Barueri, in the metropolitan region.

The center gave some guidelines to alleviate the effect of flooding. Are they:

Avoid driving on flooded streets

If the rain caused flooding, don’t venture to face currents.

Stay in a safe place. If you need it, ask for help;

Keep away from the mains and don’t stop under trees. Take cover in houses and buildings;

Plan your trips so that there is less chance of facing traffic jams caused by blocked streets;

If you have any questions about blocked lanes, call the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) call center on the number 156 or go to the CET website to find out about traffic on the main lanes.

Heavy rains hit the city in the last two days. According to the CGE, the beginning of this week should follow the same trend, with sun through clouds and rain showers in the late afternoon.