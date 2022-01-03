Rains in early 2022 cause upheaval in Santa Maria de Itabira

The heavy rains in the first days of 2022 caused disturbances in Santa Maria de Itabira. Bridges were damaged and falling barriers prevented access to some communities. teams of city ​​Hall and Civil Defense acted on Saturday night (1), carrying out actions in various parts of the city.

This Sunday (2), machines and trucks clean the streets of the center of Santa Maria de Itabira and have already started clearing rural roads. One family was sheltered on Saturday night in the parish hall as a preventive measure, but has already returned to the residence.

Some affected areas, such as the bridge in the Barro Preto community and the manhole in the Paiol community, were under construction due to the rains in February last year and the City Hall emphasized that the contracted companies will be called in to carry out maintenance.

* With information from the City Hall of Santa Maria de Itabira.