Rains should continue throughout Ceará next Monday (3), predicts Funceme – Metro

This Sunday (2), important rains bathed at least 91 of the 184 municipalities in Ceará, according to the balance of the Ceará Meteorology and Water Resources Foundation (Funceme). The phenomenon should also extend to Monday (3), in all regions of the state.

The forecast is for “sky varying from cloudy to partially cloudy in all rainy macro-regions”.

In the Central, South and West regions of the state, rain can occur throughout the day. On the coastal strip, the predicted rains tend to happen by the dawn/morning and return at night.

“In general, the predicted rains will occur due to areas of instability, as well as due to local effects, such as temperature, relief and humidity”, explains Funceme.

Instability areas are generated by a combination of warm, humid air and wind circulation, favoring the formation of charged clouds.

rains on sunday

This Sunday morning, convective clouds (of great vertical extension) were observed over the coastal region and south of Ceará associated with rain, according to satellite images analyzed by the Foundation.

The main rainfall in the state ranged from 60 mm to 115 mm, as was the case in the city of Lavras da Mangabeira. There, the Rio Salgado actually bled. Last Saturday (1st), the highlight was Campos Sales, with 122.6 mm.

According to Funceme, there is still the possibility of more rain this night, with more intensity in the macro-regions of Cariri, south of Sertão Central and Inhamuns and Ibiapaba.

Summer in Ceara

On December 21, Funceme announced that Ceará officially entered the summer.

Among the characteristics of this season are longer days, high temperatures and, in the case of Ceará, more constant rainfall, especially between January and February.

The agency explains that the period does not bring significant changes in temperature, but the slight reduction in wind circulation and the greater humidity generated by the rains can cause the popular feeling of “suffocation”.

constant alerts

In the last week of December, the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) released a series of warnings for the risk of strong winds and rain in most cities in Ceará.

Even so, the analysis indicated “low risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges”. This Sunday (2), most cities remain with the same alert.