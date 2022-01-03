Rapper PK faints after gas leak: ‘Almost died’ | celebrities



Rio – The 24-year-old rapper PK used Instagram to report an incident he suffered this Sunday. One of the CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) cylinders used in his concert began to leak into the bus where the singer was with his team. With the gas leak, PK passed out and was unconscious for a long time.

“This year I broke the record. In two days, I almost died. CO2 leaked all over my room on the bus. I was passed out. Madness”, said the artist. “I was still completely bewildered by everything that happened, but thank God I got this release, me and my entire team,” he celebrated.

The singer said that he was unconscious for a long time because he was in a closed cabin. “We were traveling with four cylinders of CO2 that we were using at the shows, and one of them, which was sealed, started to leak into the trunk of the bus. And my room, which was closed, is on top of the trunk. It started to plague the entire bus. The pilot could have fallen asleep and a greater tragedy had happened. I was passed out inside until they took me out. I stayed inside for a long time,” he said.