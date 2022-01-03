RCEP: formed around China, free trade zone could become world’s largest

The RCEP, which stands for Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a treaty between ten Asian and Pacific countries around China that entered into force on Saturday 1, becomes the most important trade agreement in the world in terms of gross domestic product. A new heavyweight in the global economy that could give rise to the largest free trade area on the planet.

Ten countries are already in the game: Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Japan, Laos, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. And together, these represent 30% of the world’s population and GDP. The treaty provides for the elimination of 90% of customs tariffs between signatory countries in the next 20 years.

South Korea may join from February. Malaysia, the Philippines and Burma are awaiting ratification of the treaty, which also draws attention to its main absentees: the United States on the Pacific side, India on South Asia, and Europe.

For the Chinese Minister of Commerce, Beijing has been prepared for a long time to fulfill the more than 700 contractual obligations of the agreement, in order to absorb the negative impact on the Chinese economy. A trade and political deal that China also sees as an opportunity to establish its regulatory system in the region, while protecting its interests in the surrounding area.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will be the “new center of gravity” of world trade when operating at full strength. Due to its size, it will be the “largest economic bloc in the world”.

No clauses on environment

The agreement also defines common rules for trade in goods and services, intellectual property, electronic commerce and competition. On the other hand, the text does not contain any binding norm or any clause on the environment, the labor market or even public subsidies.

Negotiations to bring this alliance to life began in 2011. The treaty was signed in November 2020 at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) virtual summit by its first partners, and on November 3, 2021 Australia and New Zealand ratified. India, which expressed interest, decided, however, to avoid its subscription for fear that cheap Chinese products invade its market.

China has accelerated negotiations for the conclusion of this treaty in recent years to fill the void left by the abandonment of a competing project, the Trans-Pacific Free Trade Agreement (TPP), created by the United States in 2017 under the chairmanship of Donald Trump.