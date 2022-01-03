Reframing the defense, Atlético has Felipe and Diego Godín as main targets

By: Hugo Fralodeo and Betinho Marques, from Fala Galo, in Belo Horizonte

With a strong official proposal to sell captain Junior Alonso, who should have a definite situation this week and speculation around Nathan Silva, Atlético is getting ready to replace the eventual departure of its first-team duo. And, to replace Brazil’s best defense, the replacement must be made at the height.

With a contract at Atlético de Madrid until the end of the European season, in the middle of the year, Felipe, constantly called up for the Brazilian team, is one of the possibilities that the board sees to reinforce the two-time Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions. For 3 years in Spain, Felipe is considered important at Atleti, but he still has no expectations for a renewal and a return to Brazil, where he stood out at Corinthians – which would compete with Atlético – is well regarded, as he aims to compete in the World Cup. World this year.

Speaking of Atlético de Madrid and the national defender, Uruguayan Diego Godín is the other target in Atlético’s crosshairs, according to information from Itatiaia Radio, confirmed by Fala Galo. The captain of Uruguay, who was a regular in the Colchonera defense for 10 years, is leaving Cagliari-ITA and has advanced talks to reinforce Galo. Also according to the radio, Godín’s contract would be for a season, at first, as the experienced defender is already 35 years old.