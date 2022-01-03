Reinforcement? Flamengo fans reverberate defender’s post

Flemish reinforcements

Credit: Disclosure/Flemish

With Paulo Sousa defined as the new coach, Flamengo must now assess with the Portuguese any changes in the squad for next season. There is an expectation that the Rio de Janeiro club will look for defenders in the ball market, a position that is highly contested in 2021.

On social media, a post by Samir, a Udinese defender since 2015, stirred up Flamengo fans. The 27-year-old athlete used his personal Twitter account to post a ‘riddle’ about travel, leading the Flamengo fans to believe in the possibility of a return to rubro-negro.

See how the repercussion was

Revealed at Flamengo’s base, Samir played for the professionals between June 2013 and November 2015. The defender scored four goals during his time and was present in 46 wins, 18 draws and 28 defeats. For the team from Rio de Janeiro, he won a Cup in Brazil and a Campeonato Carioca.

In 2015, it was negotiated with Udinese, from Italy, for R$ 16 million at the time

Samir at Palmeiras?

In search of a defender, Palmeiras even made a consultation in the ball market for Samir. According to ESPN.com.br, the last survey of Verdão took place about two weeks ago. The idea was to find out about the conditions for an eventual return to Brazil.

Since then, Palmeiras has not made any more search for the defender’s fatigue. Samir has a contract with the Italians until June 2023.

