Reinforcement? Flamengo fans reverberate defender’s post

Credit: Disclosure/Flemish

With Paulo Sousa defined as the new coach, Flamengo must now assess with the Portuguese any changes in the squad for next season. There is an expectation that the Rio de Janeiro club will look for defenders in the ball market, a position that is highly contested in 2021.

On social media, a post by Samir, a Udinese defender since 2015, stirred up Flamengo fans. The 27-year-old athlete used his personal Twitter account to post a ‘riddle’ about travel, leading the Flamengo fans to believe in the possibility of a return to rubro-negro.

See how the repercussion was

Says Samir! When will it sprout in RJ? — CENTRAL DA NAÇÃO ᕦ😎ᕤ (@centraldanacao) January 2, 2022

Samir on the mengão https://t.co/broAlkdo53 — Gabriel (@gablouro) January 3, 2022

Will it come to MENGAO? https://t.co/2iQ5XFp1Cx — Fla Alfenas (@Flaalfenas) January 2, 2022

Samir, Rodrigo Caio and David Luiz in the defense would be too much cowardice https://t.co/X5uCm7NeLg — Nagel (@nagelzin) January 2, 2022

@samircaetan come soon to Mengão, what are you waiting for, citizen?! https://t.co/4yStB9Up8g — Fla Review Del Castilho RJ (@AndersonNegra) January 2, 2022

Will be? https://t.co/js3Sfii1gV — 🇦🇴 𝒊𝒈𝒐𝒓 ᶜʳᶠ 🇦🇴 (@Igorscrf) January 2, 2022

DON’T PLAY WITH ME LIKE THIS — Y12 the Tal (@YuriAlcoz) January 2, 2022

Back to the Flemish breed — Dudu ᶜʳᶠ 🌹 (@luisDlx_) January 2, 2022

Revealed at Flamengo’s base, Samir played for the professionals between June 2013 and November 2015. The defender scored four goals during his time and was present in 46 wins, 18 draws and 28 defeats. For the team from Rio de Janeiro, he won a Cup in Brazil and a Campeonato Carioca.

In 2015, it was negotiated with Udinese, from Italy, for R$ 16 million at the time

Samir at Palmeiras?

In search of a defender, Palmeiras even made a consultation in the ball market for Samir. According to ESPN.com.br, the last survey of Verdão took place about two weeks ago. The idea was to find out about the conditions for an eventual return to Brazil.

Since then, Palmeiras has not made any more search for the defender’s fatigue. Samir has a contract with the Italians until June 2023.

READ TOO:

Flamengo has priority in the ball market after Paulo Sousa’s arrival

Flamengo fans detonate professional kept at the club: ‘Should be fired’

Paulo Sousa will have a free hand to clean at Flamengo

Mercado da Bola: Flamengo sets the attacker’s departure from the base to 2022

In Brazil only Fla? What does Jesus think about running Atlético-MG

Fla fans despair about the possible move of Jorge Jesus to Atlético-MG