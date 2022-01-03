Renata Vasconcellos gets emotional when she wins ‘Best of the Year’: ‘We’re still here, serene and vigilant’ | Sunday with Huck

Renata could not hold back her emotion when she received the news of the victory. In her first words, she highlighted the importance of Bonner and Coutinho to her career.
“Thank you so much. I confess it’s a surprise to me, with these giants… William Bonner, my mentor, my example. The guy. Maju Coutinho too, another giant.”
Renata Vasconcellos is surprised with an award in the ‘Best of the Year’ — Photo: Globo
The journalist thanked the audience for the recognition and commented on the difficulties faced by her professional colleagues in recent years in covering the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The first thing is to say, thank you very much to those who voted. These last two years have been the most challenging of my personal and professional life because of everything we’ve been through.”
“But do you know what moves us? The look of people on the street. A look that says: ‘Keep on with the work, you are important to us'”, says Renata.
Renata celebrates by winning the Journalism category in the ‘Best of the Year’ — Photo: Globo
The journalist also reinforced her votes for 2022.
“That this year we cultivate more and more respect, unity, responsibility, encouragement of science and that we continue together for a better year. We are here, serene and vigilant,” he says.
The big winner was also honored by Bonner and Maju, who reinforced her personal and professional qualities.
“Congratulations, friend. She is a partner, a friend of the heart,” said Maju.
“She’s an incredible partner. We went through hard times. Me, Renata, JN’s team, journalists and the technical area. It wasn’t easy. This award for Renata is very deserved. I’m very touched. It’s very fair “, said Bonner.