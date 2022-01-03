Renata Vasconcellos goes to tears in ‘Best of the Year’: ”Didn’t expect”

Moderator Renata Vasconcellos was surprised to find out that she won the ‘Journalism’ category

the presenter Renata Vasconcellos (49) was thrilled to discover that she won in her category in the Best of the Year.

This Sunday, February 2nd, the awards, commanded for the first time by Luciano Huck (50) and the journalist was moved to tears when she learned that she had taken the trophy in the category Journalism.

Competing with your fellow bench, William Bonner (58), and with the journalist, Maju Coutinho (43), Renata Vasconcellos was surprised to learn that she had won.

“I did not expect”, she said emotionally. And continued: “It’s a surprise to me, because with this giant, William Bonner, my mentor, my example, Maju Coutinho, another giant, I didn’t really expect…”.

Renata Vasconcellos thanks the Best of the Year



the presenter of National Newspaper then he made his thanks: “First of all, thank you very much to those who voted, these last two years I think were the most challenging years for my personal and professional because of everything we have faced in the pandemic in our profession”.

By video, Renata Vasconcellos, who is away, then spoke what motivates her daily to continue. “You know what moves us every day is the look of people in the street of ‘keep the work, you are important to us'”, declared emotional.





