René Sampaio, director of ‘Eduardo e Mônica’, tells what motivated the film

“A film made for young people of all ages”: that’s how director René Sampaio defines it Eduardo & Monica which comes full-bodied with the promise of reaching a national audience “quite a family” that contemplates all variations of the expression, adding relatives, friends and any and all types of couples, as he demarcates. As he outlines the third film adaptation of another song by Renato Russo, which continues in secret, and still directs a documentary about the life of the “lone troubadour”, René celebrates the achievement of the new film, with a budget of R$ 12 million, and which will hit screens on January 20, reaching 500 movie theaters.

in the plot of Eduardo & Monica, the transforming role of art plays, in particular, the protagonist who, says René, “learns to look at herself, with the gaze of the other”. The studied composition of Alice Braga weighs in on this. In one detail — that of “plucking the beard, with tweezers” — the director felt Gabriel Leone’s “body and soul” surrender to the characterization of Eduardo. As the third point of the relationship, the filmmaker never tires of pointing out Brasília. “I have an umbilical and true relationship with the city. I live here, in a way, with my projects, with my family. I return to Brasília, always looking for a personal relationship with the city, not an institutional one,” he explains.

Personally, René’s connection with Renato’s family is more closely related to the composer’s son and heir: “Giuliano (Manfredini) is a boy I really like,” he says. In Eduardo & Monica, Giuliano is Cameo (appears as himself, briefly). cast member of Western Caboclo, Fabrício Bolivaira also has a lightning appearance in the new film. “I like to think it’s about João de Santo Cristo, before he meets Maria Lúcia. It’s like a Marvel universe: a superhero from one movie to another appears (laughs). It’s a pleasure to work with Fabrício, and, affectively, it was important to have him and Giuliano in the film,” he says.

Interview // René Sampaio

How do you view Legion fans when making a film like Eduardo & Monica?

The question for fans is this: I count on them. I think they are always on my side, both when criticizing and watching the movie. When I make a movie, I see myself as one of them, a legionnaire. There is a vision of this fan about Renato’s work. I hope other fans like me like the movie we made. I do it for them, but mostly for me, I’m a fan too — it’s not cabotino. I owe a lot to Renato: my first film was made based on his work, and it changed my life. I had already changed my life as a teenager, as a young person, listening to reflecting on the lyrics, rocking the ballads I went to for fun. Wrapping up teenage depressions when I had unrequited love (laughs). I lived a lot Renato, and I hope to be giving back to him a little bit of what he gave me.

There was enormous patience for the film to hit the screen…

We did it to be seen in the movies, as a collective experience. Directly, there were attractive financial proposals to launch into streaming. We think it is a work that everyone is worth going to the cinema and checking out. It really comes at a time when we already have a lot of people vaccinated. By our accounts, in the big exhibition centers, many people will have already taken both doses. Only those who have their vaccinations up to date will be able to enter. Within what science allows and what the protocols of the moment are, it is a nice moment for the public to rediscover Brazilian cinema in movie theaters.

Is there a supreme touch of respect in the adaptation?

You have to have a point of view about what material you are going to adapt. Eduardo & Monica is my point of view on music, respecting the essence of music. I think I suggest the spirit of the song. I studied a lot about the work of Renato Russo, as a whole, always, for many years. I bet on a plural point of view that respects his work. I think I was very faithful to the original narrative of the lyrics. And I practically lived the reality of Eduardo — he would be 16 and I would be 13 years old. The universe is very rich and very mine: almost everything that is on the screen either I saw or I lived. There are objects, situations that were part of my life. It has a lot of personal reference. The film becomes very human, when we take it from the present day that they are so connected and so interconnected.

On the tape, there is the shadow of what is retrograde, and generational conflicts. Something very current, isn’t it?

We tried to deal very carefully with the issue of generational conflict — a very important point in Renato Russo’s work: Eduardo deals with conservatism and we place ourselves, not in a party way, but, politically, in the scenario. I think the issues addressed are part of the clash between Mônica, the daughter of a political exile, and Eduardo, the grandson of a conservative. We see how this data formed each of them. They have to deal with origins, very privately, when they really want to know each other. When we put this spice in the film, it becomes even more current. The phrases in the 1980s that made sense are being repeated, even today, for both good and bad. The people in power, the people wanting to arrive… The people… The people wanting to be master of their own destiny, while other people defend the return of the dictatorship, the reign of conservatism, etc. The discussion of freedoms has not yet been overcome. It’s all very different when you have to deal with these issues directly with one person. It’s quite different than kicking (or getting kicked) on the internet.

Less or more complex, the scenario?

The film deals with disagreement in the realm of the real world. Someone who, on Christmas Eve, comes up with points you absolutely don’t agree with. How to handle it? And how is Eduardo forced to deal with this, since it involves love, it involves affection, it involves respect (in relation to his grandfather)? It’s different from what you read on the internet today. Someone you don’t know curses you, your mother and even the fifth generation. Everything multiplies, and people are crushed on the internet. This is not the real world, and the movie brings it. In the real world, you will have to meet these people (from strong disagreements), again, have coffee with them. So isn’t there a better way to handle all this than the way we handle it on the internet?! That’s a delicacy of what’s in the movie.

What is your control over the actors’ creation?

In the process, we chose actors who had been chosen by the characters. I did a lot of tests — but I think they found themselves. When we got together (Alice Braga, Gabriel Leone and I), we took each other’s hands and said: ‘Let’s find Eduardo and Monica together, who we think are the best for the film’. Of course, there are nominations from me as a director, but creating the characters was a process. We worked a lot before filming.

Is the association with art a separate chapter, almost like an extra character in the film?

When I went to make the film, I questioned myself a lot about how we would portray Monica’s art. It had to be something very particular to her and it had to represent the evolution she had as an artist during the film. In the film, she learns to look at herself, with the eyes of the other. The artwork in the film talks about perspective. The viewer realizes that through the works she changes the perspective she had on the world. Her art undergoes a transformation and she embraces otherness — looking at others with your vision and looking at yourself with the other’s eyes. I myself always face the world in a prism in which I seek the gaze of the other — so that I can understand my own gaze. I lent some of that to the movie too.

How do you see the streaming language and what are your closest plans?

Streaming brings the continuation of what was done. It’s more of a place to communicate with the public. The transit is possible, from a movie that leaves the cinema and passes on streaming, and vice versa. The rhythm for cinema has a different detail. A person only leaves a work in the movie theater when it is very bad. In streaming, the person getting annoyed, he changes the channel. As for the future plans, I intend to adapt Capão Sin, a book by Ferréz, which is a reference in the marginal literature of São Paulo, is very cool, as one of the best sellers in Brazil. I also have a trilogy about the animal game, with features that deal with the beginning, middle and end of the history of the game in Brazil. In addition, there is the next season of Impuros, which reaches its fourth season, after passing through Fox, Globo Play and now being on Star . Right now, I’m filming How to be a carioca, a series by Carlos Saldanha, with Joana Mariani, two co-directors who called me and we’re in the recordings. It talks about how foreigners see Rio de Janeiro, and it’s for streaming — a delight to do.

What vision do you think the film embraces when revealing unusual features of Brasília?

If I go back to Brasília to make a second feature, it’s because I’m visiting another Brasília, which is not the one from Faroeste Caboclo, and which is from my childhood, and which is not today. It’s a city that gave me everything, in terms of art. He played the game printed in the film at the National Congress: he played, as a child, with the shadows — this is pertinent to Brasiliense. The rest of the world tends to see Congress when there’s a demonstration up ahead. For Brasiliense, those domes once represented a slide when he was a child; they’ve already represented a trip there to have a wine and see just how beautiful it is, without taking anything into account of politics.

Did it matter, the fact that the screenwriter is from the city?

Matheus Souza is a genius of the breed. I knew him from other works in Rio and São Paulo. He gathered everything he needed, to give the face of this script. A young, profound script that brings questions of the soul — and it’s from Brasília. I needed someone who knew the city. Someone who could look at the city without looking at a foreigner. Other people took this script, but I felt they lacked brasilienness. Matheus understood Renato’s work and brought humanity. He writes in a Matheusian way, which only he knows how to do. It was a great partnership, and it also had the participation of Claudia Souto, Jessica Candal and Michele Frantz.

When we think about Monica, we ask ourselves: ‘Is there an age for me to say I love you?’ What do you think about this?

Love is a very complex feeling. And I love you is used a lot, commonly. I think there is age, and that is after you stop being a child. In that, you say I love you finally, I really do. There is that very pure ‘daddy loves you’, ‘daddy loves mummy’ phase, which brings up another range of feeling. In the feeling that we represent in the film there is the complexity of love in which you evolve with the person. Love is not just passion, wanting the other as well as yourself, seeing the other as someone else who deserves respect, and for that, you need to give yourself respect too. A complexity that sometimes we don’t reach, even after a lifetime, and we look for perfect love. The movie has a romantic ideal, yes.