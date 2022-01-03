Result of the first Tele Sena New Year’s draw 02/01/2022

This Sunday night, January 2nd, SBT shows the first Tele Sena New Year’s 2022 draw, which awarded many people across Brazil.

The novelty is the Collection of 30 Years Pigs at the earn now. In addition to competing for Home, Car, Electric Motorbike and cash prizes, now you can find an unprecedented commemorative collection with the most beloved pigs in Brazil! Just scratch and find 3 identical images of them.

THE Full Seine weekly will give three prizes. Every Sunday, the Casa with BMW is in the garage and it is still possible to guarantee an extra salary of R$ 5 thousand every month for 1 year. There are 6 consecutive Sundays competing.

You still have two jackpots in cash. It’s BRL 700 thousand for those who do More Points and half a million reais for those who do Less Points. Altogether, this special edition exceeds more than R$7 million in prizes.

Results of the first Tele Sena draw in Natal, 02/01/2022

The numbers drawn were known to the public shortly before the Silvio Santos Program. In all, there will be five draws until the end, where both whoever manages to score the highest and lowest number will win a good amount of money. Every week, the on the small screen discloses the results.

Numbers drawn from the More and Less Points table: (18 – 14 – 46 – 33 – 11)

Check all the numbers drawn at Tele Sena de Natal

1st draw 11/21: 02 – 12 – 15 – 20 – 37

2nd draw 11/28: 04 – 05 – 25 – 32 – 36

3rd draw 12/05: 06 – 18 – 40 – 41 – 48

4th draw 12/12: 22 – 26 – 28 – 31 – 45

5th drawing 12/19: 01 – 19 – 24 – 38 – 43

6th drawing: 12/26: 13 – 17 – 29 – 33 – 34

How to compete for all this and more?

For you to be able to purchase a Tele Sena, just look at the nearest lottery outlet, at the Post Office, or buy on the official website in a fully digital way, without even leaving your home, with a value of R$ 15.00. And if you already have one in store for more than a year, just redeem 50% of the value, with interest and monetary corrections. Completing the remaining amount, you also get and yours and compete for all prizes.