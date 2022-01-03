Return of the coast and interior generates congestion on highways in SP – 01/02/2022 – Daily life

The São Paulo native who decided to enjoy the last days of the year on the beach faces a slow pace on his return home this Sunday afternoon (2).

According to Ecovias, the Imigrantes highway, the main link between the capital and the coast, registered four kilometers of congestion at around 3 pm. The slowness was noticed between kilometers 48 and 44, due to the excess of vehicles. The arrival in São Paulo, in the Jabaquara region, in the south zone, did not register any disturbances.

On the other hand, the Anchieta highway, which is also managed by the same concessionaire, had free traffic towards the capital, but had 11 km of congestion on the coast, with heavy traffic between km 38 and 49.

The Padre Manoel da Nóbrega highway, which is normally used by those leaving cities such as Mongaguá and Praia Grande, did not register slow points.

At the moment, according to Ecovias, the Anchieta-Imigrantes system operates in a 2×8 scheme, with descent only on the south lane of via Anchieta, while the ascent of the mountain takes place on the two lanes of Anchieta and the north lane of the Imigrantes highway.

Also according to the concessionaire, more than 484,000 vehicles descended to Baixada Santista in a count carried out since midnight on Tuesday (28). In terms of capital, the company registered the passage of 333 thousand vehicles. Around noon this Sunday, Ecovias reported that more than 2.9 thousand cars descended, while another 8,300 took the opposite route.

interior

Those who have decided to walk through the countryside also need patience to get to São Paulo.

Around 15:00, the Castello Branco highway had two congested points. Between kilometers 74 and 60, in the regions of Itu and Sorocaba, and another between kilometers 40 and 45, in the vicinity of Araçariguama and Santana de Parnaíba. Concessionaire CCR ViaOeste did not detail the reasons for the slowdown.

The Bandeirantes highway, which also connects the interior and the capital, was the one that caused the most headaches for the driver. By mid-afternoon, it registered at least three traffic jams.

There was congestion for seven kilometers between km 77 and 70, in the Itupeva region, and between km 56 and 53, in Jundiaí. On arrival in São Paulo, the four-kilometer congestion was registered between km 17 and 13, due to traffic on the side roads.

Anhanguera, which is managed by the AutoBan concession, the same as the Bandeirantes highway, registered slowness at only one point, in the region of Cajamar.