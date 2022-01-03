Ronaldo-2002 look-alike decides opening game

The 2022 São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup kicked off this afternoon (2) with the game between Mirassol-SP and Taguatinga-DF played at Manézão stadium, in the small town of Bálsamo (SP). And right at the opening, a nostalgic taste of Brazil’s fifth world championship in 2002: the 1-0 winning goal for the São Paulo team was scored by Kauan, a player who adopted the same Cascão haircut used by Ronaldo Fenômeno in that World Cup.

And it’s not just Cascão’s hair that reminds Ronaldo of 2002. Mirassol’s shirt is yellow like the Brazilian team’s, and Kauan also celebrated the first goal of the Copa São Paulo 2002 in the same way as the Phenomeno, swinging his right index finger .

Born in August 2002, precisely the year of his penta, Kauan is 19 years old and, unlike Ronaldo, he is a midfielder and wears Mirassol’s 10 jersey. The winning goal, by the way, happened towards the end of the game, at 46min of the second half. What a day, huh, Kauan?

Mirassol is part of group 3 of Copinha. The team now returns to the field next Wednesday (5), when it faces Confiança-SE.

The first team from Serie A to take the field at Copinha 2022 is Atlético-MG, which faces Desportivo Aliança-AL tonight (2), at 20:45 (GMT). The game will be broadcast on the SporTV channel — see where to watch the Copa São Paulo matches.