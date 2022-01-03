Ronaldo’s team begins to arrive in Belo Horizonte to finish off Cruzeiro’s soccer project for 2022 | cruise

The year has already turned, Cruzeiro has completed 101 years of history, now it’s time to effectively think about what will be 2022. season.

The former striker’s team, consisting of Paulo André (responsible for the football part), Gabriel Lima (responsible for the diagnosis and strategic business and operational planning) and Victor Rios (responsible for communication) will be complete in Belo Horizonte this Monday, as detailed by President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.

– Until then, almost everything had been done by (meeting) virtual.

“We created thematic groups to discuss with their professionals, we had two of our professionals in São Paulo discussing with them and, between today and tomorrow, Ronaldo’s team is arriving”

There will be meetings with President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues and other members of the Cruzeiro administration, precisely to define the last details about the football department, before the start of the season. The expectation is that Pedro Martins, executive director, is announced on Monday. The club also defines the final details to sign the contract and announce coach Paulo Pezzolano.

– (…) We continue to work hard for everything to happen. I think we’ll have some more effective announcements of what the schedule is going to be like.